South Korea tenders to buy 72,200 tonnes rice from U.S. and Vietnam

HAMBURG, Feb 16 (Reuters) - South Korea’s state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. has issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 72,200 tonnes of rice to be sourced from the United States and Vietnam, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for registration to participate in the tender is Feb. 25.

The rice is sought in six consignments.

Two consignments each of 22,222 tonnes of non-glutinous brown medium grain rice should be sourced from the United States. One is for arrival in South Korea around Sept. 30 and the other around Nov. 30.

The other four consignments of various sizes involve non-glutinous brown long grain rice all sourced from Vietnam. Arrival is sought between June 1 and Sept. 30.

A new rice tender had been expected after the corporation made no purchase in its previous tender for 46,344 tonnes, traders said earlier on Wednesday.

