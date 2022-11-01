Commodities

South Korea tenders to buy 50,500 tonnes rice from U.S.- traders

Contributor
Michael Hogan Reuters
Published

South Korea’s Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. has issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 50,500 tonnes of rice to be sourced from the United States, European traders said on Tuesday.

HAMBURG, Nov 1 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. has issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 50,500 tonnes of rice to be sourced from the United States, European traders said on Tuesday.

The tender seeks non-glutinous brown and milled medium grain rice in a series of five consignments for arrival in South Korea in 2023 between February and end June, they said.

The deadline for submissions of price offers in the tender is Nov. 9.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular