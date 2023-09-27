News & Insights

Commodities

South Korea tenders to buy 50,100 T rice mainly from U.S.

September 27, 2023 — 03:04 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

Adds arrival periods, detail

HAMBURG, Sept 27 (Reuters) - South Korea’s state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. has issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 50,100 metric tons of rice largely from the United States, European traders said on Wednesday.

Of the total, 900 tons should be sourced from Vietnam and the rest from the United States.

The deadline for submissions of price offers in the tender is Oct. 12.

For the U.S. origin, the tender seeks non-glutinous brown medium grade rice for arrival in South Korea three consignments in 2024 between Jan. 31 and June 6, they said.

The long grain rice from Vietnam is sought for arrival by March 1.

Still to come are results of a previous tender from the corporation for 21,700 tons of rice all to be sourced from China, which closed on Sept. 12.

The corporation often requires rice samples to be sent before making a final award, traders said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.