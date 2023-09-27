South Korea tenders to buy 50,100 T rice mainly from U.S.

Adds arrival periods, detail

HAMBURG, Sept 27 (Reuters) - South Korea’s state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. has issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 50,100 metric tons of rice largely from the United States, European traders said on Wednesday.

Of the total, 900 tons should be sourced from Vietnam and the rest from the United States.

The deadline for submissions of price offers in the tender is Oct. 12.

For the U.S. origin, the tender seeks non-glutinous brown medium grade rice for arrival in South Korea three consignments in 2024 between Jan. 31 and June 6, they said.

The long grain rice from Vietnam is sought for arrival by March 1.

Still to come are results of a previous tender from the corporation for 21,700 tons of rice all to be sourced from China, which closed on Sept. 12.

The corporation often requires rice samples to be sent before making a final award, traders said.

