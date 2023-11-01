South Korea tenders to buy 177,000 T rice mainly from U.S.- traders

HAMBURG, Nov 1 (Reuters) - South Korea’s state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. has issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 177,000 metric tons of rice largely to be used from the United States, European traders said on Wednesday.

Of the total, 137,000 tons should be sourced from the United States, 20,000 tons from any origins and 20,000 tons from Vietnam.

The deadline for submissions of price offers in the tender is Nov. 2 for the U.S. and optional origin rice and Nov. 9 for the Vietnamese rice, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

