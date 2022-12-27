South Korea tenders to buy 113,460 tonnes rice from U.S.- traders

HAMBURG, Dec 27 (Reuters) - South Korea’s state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. has issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 113,460 tonnes of rice to be sourced from the United States, European traders said on Tuesday.

The tender seeks non-glutinous brown medium grain rice and non-glutinous milled medium grain rice in a series of ten consignments for arrival in South Korea in 2023 between Feb. 1 and June 30, they said.

The deadline for submissions of price offers in the tender is Dec. 29.

A previous tender from the corporation for 83,672 tonnes of rice to be sourced from the United States with the same arrival periods which closed on Dec. 21 ended without a purchase, traders said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

