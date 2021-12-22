South Korea suspends Canadian beef imports after BSE case

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec 22 (Reuters) - South Korea has suspended beef imports from Canada, which reported its first case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) in six years, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said on Wednesday.

South Korea, the fourth-largest beef importer in the world, is seeking more information about the case before lifting its suspension, the agency's spokesman Patrick Girard said. He added that no other countries have told Canada, the eighth-largest beef exporter, that they are considering trade action.

Canada reported the BSE case in an 8-1/2-year-old beef cow in the province of Alberta, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday.

The cow was euthanized on the farm and did not enter the food or animal feed chain, Girard said.

BSE is a fatal disease of the nervous system in cattle.

Canada's latest case is atypical - meaning that it is a form of BSE that can occur naturally in older cattle - as opposed to classical BSE, caused by an animal eating contaminated feed.

The first confirmed Canadian case of BSE - a classical form - was detected in 2003, resulting in some 40 export markets closing. Many have long since reopened.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; editing by Grant McCool)

