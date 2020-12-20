South Korea Stock Market Tipped To Remain Rangebound

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had slipped almost 15 points or 0.6 percent. The KOSPI remains just above the 2,770-point plateau although it may see renewed selling pressure on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is hanging on the emergence of economic stimulus in the United States, which traders hope will pass in the hours leading up to today's market open. The European and U.S, markets ended in the red on Friday and the Asian markets will have a similarly soft lead until a coronavirus relief bill passes.

The KOPSI finished barely higher on Friday following mixed performances from the financials, technology stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index added 1.75 points or 0.06 percent to finish at 2,772.18 after trading between 2,762.80 and 2,782.15. Volume was 1.05 billion shares worth 18.9 trillion won. There were 491 gainers and 342 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.30 percent, while KB Financial sank 0.60 percent, Hana Financial lost 0.69 percent, Samsung Electronics lost 0.41 percent, LG Electronics lost 1.14 percent, SK Hynix dropped 0.84 percent, Samsung SDI rose 0.18 percent, LG Chem tumbled 1.93 percent, Lotte Chemical eased 0.19 percent, S-Oil retreated 0.84 percent, SK Innovation skidded 1.82 percent, POSCO perked 0.37 percent, SK Telecom rose 0.20 percent, KEPCO skyrocketed 8.85 percent, Hyundai Motor shed 0.79 percent and Kia Motors added 0.32 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened slightly lower on Friday and remained mostly in the red throughout the session

The Dow shed 124.35 points or 0.41 percent to finish at 30,179.05, while the NASDAQ eased 9.06 points or 0.07 percent to close at 12,755.64 and the S&P 500 fell 13.07 points or 0.35 percent to close at 3,709.41. For the week, the Dow added 0.4 percent, the NASDAQ jumped 3.1 percent and the S&P rose 1.3 percent.

The pullback on Wall Street partly reflected profit taking, as traders cashed in on recent gains after Thursday's climb to record closing highs. Apprehension for a coronavirus relief bill also nudged stocks lower.

Upbeat news on the coronavirus vaccine front helped limit the downside for the markets, with an FDA advisory panel giving a positive recommendation to Moderna's (MRNA) vaccine candidate.

Crude oil futures ended higher on Friday amid dwindling inventories and on that hopes energy demand will pick up after another coronavirus vaccine got the nod from the U.S. drug regulator. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended up $0.74 or 1.5 percent at $49.10 a barrel.

