South Korea Stock Market Tipped To Open Under Pressure

(RTTNews) - Ahead of the four-day weekend for the Lunar New Year holiday, the South Korea stock market had finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day winning streak in which it had gained more than 30 points or 1.3 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,245-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative on growing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in China. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the oil and technology stocks, while the automobile producers offered support and the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index lost 21.12 points or 0.93 percent to finish at 2,246.13 after trading between 2,241.94 and 2,260.63.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.49 percent, while KB Financial skidded 1.79 percent, Hana Financial rose 0.14 percent, Samsung Electronics tumbled 2.41 percent, LG Electronics retreated 1.78 percent, LG Chem slid 0.85 percent, SK Hynix sank 2.28 percent, POSCO shed 0.41 percent, SK Telecom lost 0.63 percent, KEPCO dropped 1.49 percent, Hyundai Motors soared 2.76 percent, Kia Motors advanced 1.88 percent, S-Oil was down 1.54 percent and SK Innovation plunged 3.35 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened sharply lower on Monday and remained in the red throughout the trading day.

The Dow plunged 453.93 points or 1.57 percent to end at 28,535.80, while the NASDAQ lost 175.60 points or 1.89 percent to 9,139.31 and the S&P 500 fell 51.84 points or 1.57 percent to 3,243.63.

Traders flooded out of stocks and moved to safe havens amid growing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in China. Chinese officials said the death toll from the new coronavirus has jumped to 81, with more than 2,800 people infected globally.

In economic news, the Commerce Department unexpectedly reported a modest decrease in new home sales in December, while November's gains also suffered a downward revision.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Monday, extending losses to a fifth straight session on coronavirus concerns and higher crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for March ended down $1.05 or 1.9 percent at 53.14 a barrel, the lowest settlement price since October 15.

