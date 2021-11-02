South Korea Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has tracked higher in back-to-back trading days, collecting almost 45 points or 1.5 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 3,015-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside on earnings optimism and ahead of the FOMC's monetary policy announcement later today. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the technology stocks, financial shares and industrials.

For the day, the index climbed 34.55 points or 1.16 percent to finish at 3,013.49 after trading between 2,995.58 and 3,034.30. Volume was 513 million shares worth 9.5 trillion won. There were 657 gainers and 187 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial dipped 0.26 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.35 percent, Hana Financial rose 0.22 percent, Samsung Electronics rallied 2.29 percent, LG Electronics soared 2.07 percent, SK Hynix advanced 0.94 percent, Samsung SDI was up 1.11 percent, Naver gained 0.37 percent, LG Chem dipped 0.12 percent, Lotte Chemical added 0.44 percent, S-Oil gathered 0.99 percent, SK Innovation surged 3.76 percent, POSCO perked 0.51 percent, KEPCO jumped 1.32 percent, Hyundai Motor climbed 0.96 percent, Kia Motors spiked 2.02 percent and SK Telecom was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages immediately shook off a soft open in Tuesday and moved into the green, finishing the day at fresh record highs.

The Dow climbed 138.79 points or 0.39 percent to finish at 36,052.63, while the NASDAQ gained 53.69 points or 0.34 percent to close at 15,649.60 and the S&P 500 rose 16.98 points or 0.37 percent to end at 4,630.65.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street reflected recent upward momentum, as traders reacted to another batch of upbeat earnings news from the likes of athletic apparel maker Under Armour (UAA), drugmaker Pfizer (PFE) and chemical company DuPont (DD).

Overall trading activity was subdued, however, as traders were reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the Fed announcement. The Fed is expected to announce plans to begin scaling back its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases by next month.

The language of the Fed's statement is likely to be in focus as traders look for clues about the outlook for interest rates amid concerns about the high rate of inflation.

Crude oil futures settled lower Tuesday on concerns about growth after data showed a slowdown in Eurozone manufacturing activity amid rising input costs. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December settled at $83.91 a barrel, losing $0.14 or 0.2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.