South Korea Stock Market Poised To Extend Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has climbed higher in four straight sessions, surging more than 85 points or 4.9 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,360-point plateau and it's called higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat as Donald Trump's release from the hospital cuts into the uncertainty surrounding the U.S. political scene. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Monday as it returned from its Chuseok Festival break, fueled by gains from the financial shares, industrials and oil and chemical companies.

For the day, the index climbed 30.11 points or 1.29 percent to finish at 2,358.00 after trading between 2,327.83 and 2,364.73. Volume was 746 million shares worth 10.5 trillion won. There were 647 gainers and 211 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial spiked 3.44 percent, while KB Financial collected 3.99 percent, Hana Financial accelerated 4.27 percent, Samsung Electronics advanced 0.86 percent, LG Electronics rose 1.03 percent, SK Hynix dropped 0.95 percent, Samsung SDI gained 0.69 percent, LG Chem added 0.76 percent, Lotte Chemical rallied 8.40 percent, S-Oil was up 4.84 percent, SK Innovation jumped 1.44 percent, POSCO soared 5.87 percent, SK Telecom climbed 1.05 percent, KEPCO increased 0.98 percent, Hyundai Motor surged 4.76 percent and Kia Motors skyrocketed 7.68 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved sharply higher on Monday, offsetting the weakness in the previous session and sending the major averages to their best closing levels in a month.

The Dow jumped 465.83 points or 1.68 percent to finish at 28,148.64, while the NASDAQ surged 257.47 points or 2.32 percent to end at 11,332.49 and the S&P 500 spiked 60.19 points or 1.80 percent to close at 3,408.63.

The rally on Wall Street came on positive reports about Trump's health after he was rushed to Walter Reed hospital on Friday; he was released from the hospital late Monday.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said activity in the U.S. service sector unexpectedly grew at a faster rate in September.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Monday on optimism about a new U.S. coronavirus relief package, as well as an escalation in a workers strike in Norway. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended up $2.17 or 5.9 percent at $39.22 a barrel.

