South Korea Stock Market May Take Further Damage

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market turned lower again on Monday, one session after snapping the three-day losing streak in which it had stumbled almost 130 points or 4.2 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 3,130-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation due to a surge in local coronavirus cases. The European and U.S. markets finished with slight losses and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the industrials, support from the oil companies and mixed performances from the finance, technology and chemical companies.

For the day, the index shed 18.80 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 3,134.52 after trading between 3,121.32 and 3,173.01. Volume was 758.87 million shares worth 14.33 trillion won. There were 587 decliners and 277 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial slid 0.36 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.52 percent, Hana Financial climbed 1.09 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 0.62 percent, LG Electronics lost 0.67 percent, SK Hynix dropped 0.84 percent, Samsung SDI fell 0.48 percent, Naver rose 0.44 percent, LG Chem added 0.70 percent, Lotte Chemical tumbled 2.30 percent, S-Oil jumped 1.56 percent, SK Innovation spiked 1.86 percent, POSCO plunged 3.42 percent, SK Telecom tanked 3.15 percent, KEPCO retreated 1.26 percent, Hyundai Motor sank 087 percent and Kia Motors declined 1.21 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened in the red on Monday, came off of the day's lows but still ended in negative territory.

The Dow shed 54.34 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 34,327.79, while the NASDAQ lost 50.93 points or 0.38 percent to end at 13,379.05 and the S&P 500 fell 10.56 points or 0.25 percent to close at 4,163.29.

Lingering concerns about inflation and the outlook for monetary policy weighed on Wall Street ahead of the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.

Traders will closely analyze the Fed minutes for indications officials are growing concerned about the recent acceleration in inflation and considering tapering asset purchases.

In economic news, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said regional manufacturing activity pulled back modestly in May after jumping to a three-year high in April. Also, the National Association of Home Builders said homebuilder confidence in the U.S. held steady in May.

Crude oil prices rose sharply Monday on hopes energy demand will pick up as the U.S. and European economies show signs of a quick recovery from the pandemic. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June rose $0.90 or 1.4 percent at $66.27 a barrel.

