South Korea Stock Market May Take Further Damage

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading days, sliding more than 35 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 1,880-point plateau and it's looking at continued consolidation again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets remains negative on crude oil and coronavirus concerns. The European and U.S. bourses were sharply lower and the Asian markets figure top open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index dropped 18.98 points or 1.00 percent to finish at 1,879.38 after trading between 1,841.66 and 1,898.32. Volume was 1.1 billion shares worth 13.7 trillion won. There were 742 decliners and 127 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial sank 1.77 percent, while KB Financial dipped 0.63 percent, Hana Financial plunged 3.26 percent, Samsung Electronics skidded 1.70 percent, LG Electronics declined 2.23 percent, Lotte Chemical spiked 1.50 percent, SK Hynix fell 0.85 percent, S-Oil jumped 2.25 percent, SK Innovation lost 0.51 percent, POSCO tanked 2.56 percent, SK Telecom soared 2.95 percent, KEPCO advanced 0.70 percent, Hyundai Motors plummeted 4.20 percent and Kia Motors retreated 1.70 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened sharply lower on Tuesday and remained in the red throughout the session.

The Dow tumbled 631.56 points or 2.67 percent to finish at 23,018.88, while the NASDAQ plunged 297.50 points or 3.48 percent to 8,263.23 and the S&P 500 sank 86.60 points or 3.07 percent to 2,736.56.

Continued concerns about Monday's historic nosedive by crude oil prices weighed on Wall Street amid worries about the impact on the already hard hit U.S. energy industry.

Mounting worries about oversupply in the global crude market and lack of storage facilities knocked the wind out of the commodity once again. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May expired at $10.01 a barrel, rising $47.64, or 127 percent from Monday's close of -$37.63 a barrel.

WTI crude oil futures for June contract settled with a loss of $8.66, or about 43 percent, at $11.57 a barrel for the lowest close for most-active contracts in over 21 years.

Lingering concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic also generated some negative sentiment, with President Donald Trump set to suspend immigration in the U.S. as a result of the outbreak.

Closer to home, the Bank of Korea said this morning that producer prices fell 0.8 percent on month in March after sliding 0.3 percent in February.

On a yearly basis, producer prices were down 0.5 percent after rising 0.7 percent in the previous month. The Domestic Supply Price Index fell 1.0 percent on month and 0.2 percent on year in March.

