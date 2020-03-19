South Korea Stock Market May Stop The Bleeding On Friday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in seven straight sessions, plummeting more than 510 points or 29 percent in that span. Now at an 11-year closing low, the KOSPI sits just above the 1,455-point plateau although it may find some traction on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive following a rebound in crude oil prices and optimism over stimulus from banks and governments. The European and U.S. markets were broadly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished with huge losses again on Thursday with damage across the board - especially from the financial shares and technology stocks.

For the day, the index cratered 133.56 points or 8.39 percent to finish at 1,457.64 after trading between 1,439.43 and 1,626.09. Volume was 965 million shares worth 11.7 trillion won. There were 890 decliners and 11 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial dropped 7.99 percent, while KB Financial crashed 10.33 percent, Hana Financial plunged 12.50 percent, Samsung Electronics lost 5.81 percent, LG Electronics tumbled 11.24 percent, Samsung SDI plummeted 17.38 percent, SK Hynix shed 5.61 percent, POSCO fell 5.42 percent, SK Telecom sank 3.89 percent, KEPCO skidded 4.97 percent, Hyundai Motors retreated 10.34 percent, Kia Motors surrendered 10.87 percent and Korean Air cratered 24.86 percent.

The lead from Wall Street suggests upside punctuated by continued volatility as stocks opened lower on Thursday before surging as the day progressed. Many of the gains evaporated, but the markets still ended in the green.

The Dow climbed 188.27 points or 0.95 percent to finish at 20.087.19, while the NASDAQ jumped 160.73 points or 2.30 percent to 7,150.58 and the S&P 500 added 11.29 points or 0.47 percent to 2,409.39.

The early weakness on Wall Street was chased away by bargain hunting following recent heavy losses.

Worries about outlook of energy demand subsided thanks to massive relief packages announced by global central banks and governments.

The Bank of England cut the bank rate again, to a record low on Thursday, and expanded its bond buying scheme and the targeted funding measure for small and medium businesses, extending further support to the UK economy amid the spread of the coronavirus, or Covid-19.

Crude oil prices skyrocketed Thursday, earning the front month futures contracts their biggest single-day gains in percentage terms. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $4.85 or 23.8 percent at $25.22 a barrel.

