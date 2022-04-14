South Korea Stock Market May Spin Its Wheels On Friday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished higher in back-to-back trading days, collecting almost 50 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,715-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, thanks to a spike in crude oil prices and treasury yields. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished barely higher on Thursday following gains from the technology stocks and oil companies, while the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index added 0.22 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 2,716.71 after trading between 2,702.61 and 2,720.30. Volume was 650.95 million shares worth 11.25 trillion won. There were 540 gainers and 307 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.74 percent, while KB Financial rose 0.17 percent, Hana Financial dipped 0.21 percent, Samsung Electronics tumbled 1.75 percent, LG Energy Solution rallied 2.32 percent, LG Electronics lost 0.79 percent, LG Display soared 2.10 percent, Samsung SDI surged 3.51 percent, SK Hynix tanked 2.65 percent, Naver advanced 0.81 percent, LG Chem dropped 0.77 percent, Lotte Chemical added 0.25 percent, S-Oil strengthened 1.44 percent, SK Innovation jumped 1.46 percent, POSCO perked 0.18 percent, SK Telecom retreated 1.63 percent, KEPCO sank 0.90 percent, Hyundai Motor surrendered 1,93 percent and Kia Motors declined 1.41 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages spent much of Thursday in the red and finished in negative territory.

The Dow dropped 113.36 points or 0.33 percent to finish at 34,451.23, while the NASDAQ plunged 292.51 points or 2.14 percent to close at 13,351.08 and the S&P 500 tumbled 54.00 points or 1.21 percent to end at 4,392.59.

For the week, the Dow dipped 0.78 percent, the NASDAQ sank 2.63 percent and the S&P lost 2.13 percent; the markets are closed on Friday for Good Friday.

Tech stocks helped lead the way lower amid a substantial rebound by treasury yields, with the yield on the ten-year note reaching its highest closing level since December 2018.

In economic news, the Commerce Department showing U.S. retail sales increased in March, while the Labor Department showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week. And the University of Michigan showed a substantial improvement in U.S. consumer sentiment in April.

Crude oil prices surged on Thursday amid reports that the European Union is considering a ban on Russian oil imports. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended higher by $2.70 or 2.6 percent; WTI crude futures gained nearly 9 percent in the week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.