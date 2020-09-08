South Korea Stock Market May Run Out Of Steam On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has climbed higher in back-to-back trading days, collecting more than 30 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,400-point plateau although investors may lock in gains on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with oil and technology stocks expected to drag the markets lower. The European and U.S. bourses were firmly lower and the Asian markets are tipped to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Tuesday as gains from the technology stocks were capped by weakness from the financial shares and chemical companies.

For the day, the index picked up 17.69 points or 0.74 percent to finish at 2,401.91 after trading between 2,391.43 and 2,407.56. Volume was 966 million shares worth 17 trillion won. There were 528 decliners and 313 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial eased 0.17 percent, while KB Financial dropped 1.18 percent, Samsung Electronics surged 3.89 percent, LG Electronics spiked 2.39 percent, SK Hynix climbed 1.29 percent, Samsung SDI jumped 1.28 percent, LG Chem retreated 1.53 percent, Lotte Chemical tanked 2.20 percent, S-Oil added 0.70 percent, SK Innovation declined 1.00 percent, POSCO shed 0.53 percent, SK Telecom sank 0.82 percent, KEPCO lost 0.73 percent, Hyundai Motors skidded 1.18 percent and Kia Motors, Hana Financial and Hyundai Mobis were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened sharply lower and remained solidly in the red throughout the session.

The Dow plunged 632.42 points or 2.25 percent to finish at 27,500.89, while the NASDAQ plummeted 465.44 points or 4.11 percent to end at 10,847.69 and the S&P 500 tumbled 95.12 points or 2.78 percent to close at 3,331.84.

The weakness on Wall Street came as traders continued to cash in on recent strength in the markets, with the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 pulling back further off record highs. Technology stocks helped to lead the way lower once again, as Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) all saw steep losses.

Energy stocks also took a hit as crude oil futures settled at near three-month lows on Tuesday as prices fell sharply amid renewed worries about outlook for energy demand due to rising tensions between the U.S. and China, a stronger dollar and a sharp spike in coronavirus cases in Europe.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended down $3.01 or 7.6 percent at $36.76 a barrel after hitting a low of $36.13 in the session.

Closer to home, South Korea will release unemployment figures for August later this morning; in July, the jobless rate was 4.2 percent.

