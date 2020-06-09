South Korea Stock Market May Run Out Of Steam

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved higher in eight straight sessions, surging almost 185 points or 8 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,190-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with the FOMC meeting later today affording investors with an opportunity to lock in gains. The European and U.S. markets were mostly lower and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished slightly higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the technology stocks and financial shares, while the industrials were soft.

For the day, the index added 4.63 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 2,188.92 after trading between 2,166.01 and 2,212.17. Volume was 805.3 million shares worth 14.5 trillion won. There were 473 decliners and 366 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial shed 0.58 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.79 percent, Hana Financial lost 0.48 percent, Samsung Electronics climbed 1.09 percent, LG Electronics surged 5.20 percent, LG Display declined 0.78 percent, LG Chem dipped 0.35 percent, SK Hynix skidded 1.32 percent, Lotte Chemical plunged 3.09 percent, S-Oil tanked 2.21 percent, SK Innovation retreated 0.79 percent, POSCO tumbled 1.98 percent, SK Telecom sank 0.67 percent, KEPCO jumped 1.58 percent, Hyundai Motors dropped 0.88 percent and Kia Motors surrendered 2.00 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed to lower as stocks mostly gave ground on Tuesday, although tech stocks lifted the NASDAQ to a record closing high.

The Dow dropped 300.14 points or 1.09 percent to finish at 27.272.30, while the NASDAQ added 29.01 points or 0.29 percent to end at 9,953.75 and the S&P 500 fell 25.21 points or 0.78 percent to close at 3,207.18.

The weakness on Wall Street partly reflected profit taking, as traders cashed in on the strong gains posted in recent sessions. Selling pressure was subdued, however, with stocks holding on to the bulk of their gains as traders generally remain optimistic about a quick economic recovery.

Traders also seemed reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement later today. The Fed is not expected to announce any significant policy changes, although traders will pay close attention to the central bank's economic outlook.

Crude oil prices surged on Tuesday as optimism about production cuts outweighed concerns about a jump in new coronavirus infections in central America and some parts across the globe. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $0.75 or 2 percent at $38.94 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will provide unemployment data for May later today; in April, the jobless rate was 3.8 percent.

