South Korea Stock Market May Run Out Of Steam

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved higher in four straight sessions, climbing more than 100 points or 4.9 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,085-point plateau although investors may cash in on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative as stocks are expected to remain on the coronavirus roller coaster. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the technology stocks and industrials, although the financials were soft.

For the day, the index jumped 25.93 points or 1.26 percent to finish at 2,085.26 after trading between 2,059.99 and 2,089.08.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial skidded 1.21 percent, while KB Financial shed 0.64 percent, Hana Financial tumbled 1.47 percent, Samsung Electronics added 0.70 percent, Samsung SDI soared 2.70 percent, LG Electronics jumped 1.49 percent, LG Display accelerated 1.42 percent, SK Hynix gained 0.64 percent, POSCO perked 1.55 percent, SK Telecom rose 0.91 percent, KEPCO fell 0.23 percent, Hyundai Motors advanced 0.88 percent and Kia Motors collected 0.42 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks moved sharply lower on Thursday, extending the volatility seen over the past several sessions.

The Dow plunged 969.58 points or 3.58 percent to finish at 26,121.28, while the NASDAQ sank 279.49 points or 3.10 percent to 8,738.59 and the S&P 500 tumbled 106.18 points or 3.39 percent to 3,023.94.

Ongoing concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak contributed to the sell-off on Wall Street, as some traders look to cash in on Wednesday's strong gains.

In economic news, the Labor Department noted a drop in first-time claims for U.S. jobless benefits last week, while a separate report showed labor productivity increased by less than estimated in Q4 of 2019. And the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured goods pulled back more than expected in January.

Crude oil prices declined sharply Thursday on reports that OPEC has recommended an extension of current output cuts and trim output by another 1.5 million barrels a day for the second quarter. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April lost $0.88 or 2 percent at $45.90 a barrel.

