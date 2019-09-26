South Korea Stock Market May Open Under Pressure

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market bounced higher again on Thursday, one session after ending the 13-day winning streak in which it had accelerated almost 130 points or 6.5 percent. The KOSPI remains just above the 2,070-point plateau although it's expected to head south again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, thanks to political uncertainty in the United States and ebbing optimism for a trade agreement between the U.S. and China. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished slightly higher on Thursday following gains from the financials, weakness from the industrials and a mixed picture from the technology stocks.

For the day, the index added 1.13 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 2,074.52 after trading between 2,064.34 and 2,087.33. Volume was 388 million shares worth 4.2 trillion won. There were 415 decliners and 389 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.47 percent, while KB Financial climbed 1.03 percent, Hana Financial perked 1.13 percent, Samsung Electronics added 0.61 percent, LG Electronics advanced 1.36 percent, LG Display dropped 1.06 percent, SK Hynix jumped 1.71 percent, SK Telecom rose 0.21 percent, KEPCO tumbled 1.50 percent, Hyundai Motors skidded 1.12 percent, Kia Motors plunged 2.07 percent and POSCO and Naver were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened lower on Thursday before showing signs of life in afternoon trade - although the major averages still finished in the red.

The Dow shed 79.59 points or 0.30 percent to 26,891.12, while the NASDAQ lost 46.72 points or 0.58 percent to 8,030.66 and the S&P 500 fell 7.25 points or 0.24 percent to 2.977.62.

The weakness on Wall Street came amid renewed political uncertainty following the release of the whistleblower complaint that sparked the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said Q2 GDP growth was unrevised from the previous estimate, up 2.0 percent - slowing from 3.1 percent in Q1. Also, the National Association of Realtors noted a bigger than expected rebound in pending home sales in August.

Crude oil futures ended just marginally down on Thursday, as traders continued to weigh global crude demand and supply positions. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for November eased $0.08 or 0.1 percent at $56.41 a barrel.

