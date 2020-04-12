South Korea Stock Market May Open Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved higher in back-to-back trading days, gathering more than 50 points or 2.8 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 1,860-point plateau and it may tick higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic on hopes for stimulus to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. markets were closed for Good Friday, as were many of the European bourses - and the Asian markets are now tipped to see mild upside.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares and industrial issues - while the oil and technology stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index jumped 24.49 points or 1.33 percent to finish at 1,860.70 after trading between 1,824.43 and 1,861.10.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial spiked 3.38 percent, while KB Financial collected 3.54 percent, Hana Financial accelerated 5.64 percent, Samsung Electronics added 0.31 percent, LG Electronics shed 0.74 percent, SK Hynix skidded 1.06 percent, S-Oil sank 1.72 percent, SK Innovation soared 2.55 percent, POSCO skyrocketed 8.21 percent, SK Telecom rose 0.26 percent, KEPCO jumped 4.70 percent, Hyundai Motors gathered 2.68 percent and Kia Motors climbed 2.82 percent.

There is no lead from Wall Street, and most of the European markets were closed as well - although there was some optimism generated by the latest economic rescue package from the Eurogroup.

Eurozone finance ministers have agreed an emergency plan to mitigate the downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The agreement will establish Pandemic Crisis Support package with a size close to EUR 240 billion, which is about 2 percent of GDP. This will be available to all members of the European Stability Mechanism, a bailout fund.

In addition, there are more stimulus measures under discussion in the United States as well to help prop up the world's largest economy.

Crude oil prices plummeted again on Friday, despite production cuts to be implemented by OPEC and its allies to counter plummeting demand. West Texas Intermediate sank $2.33 or 9.29 percent to $22.76, with possible U.S. tariffs on the horizon.

