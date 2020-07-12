South Korea Stock Market May Find Renewed Support

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market turned lower again on Friday, one session after it had ended the two-day losing streak in which it had stumbled almost 30 points or 1.3 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,150-point plateau although it may bounce higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism for a treatment for the Covid-19 virus. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher on Friday and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks, chemical companies and automobile producers.

For the day, the index dropped 17.65 points or 0.81 percent to finish at 2,150.25 after trading between 2,140.29 and 2,171.52. Volume was 876 million shares worth 11.9 trillion won. There were 675 decliners and 190 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial tanked 2.68 percent, while KB Financial sank 2.16 percent, Hana Financial and S-Oil both tumbled 2.83 percent, Samsung Electronics eased 0.19 percent, LG Electronics shed 0.57 percent, LG Display slid 0.41 percent, SK Hynix fell 0.24 percent, LG Chem lost 1.86 percent, Lotte Chemical plummeted 3.18 percent, SK Innovation surrendered 2.97 percent, POSCO plunged 3.45 percent, SK Telecom and Ki Motors both dropped 1.38 percent, KEPCO retreated 1.58 percent and Hyundai Motors skidded 1.31 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks showed a strong move to the upside on Friday, denting losses from the previous session.

The Dow jumped 369.21 points or 1.44 percent to finish at 26,075.30, while the NASDAQ added 69.69 points or 0.66 percent to end at 10,617.44 and the S&P 500 advanced 32.99 points or 1.05 percent to close at 3,185.04.

The strength on Wall Street came after Gilead Sciences (GILD) said remdesivir showed a sharp mortality risk drop when used to treat patients suffering of coronavirus. Also, BioNTech's CEO told The Wall Street Journal the German biotechnology company's coronavirus vaccine candidate could see approval by December.

The upbeat treatment and vaccine news overshadowed the news that the U.S. reported a record daily increase in new coronavirus cases of more than 63,000.

Crude oil futures rebounded on Friday thanks to an upward revision in the energy demand forecast by the International Energy Agency. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended up $0.93 or 2.4 percent at $40.55 a barrel.

