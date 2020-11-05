South Korea Stock Market May Extend Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has climbed higher in four straight sessions, spiking almost 150 points or 6 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,410-point plateau and it's got another green light again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive as the contentious election in the United States remains unsettled. The European and U.S. bourses were sharply higher and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financials, technology stocks and oil and chemical companies.

For the day, the index spiked 56.47 points or 2.40 percent to finish at the daily high of 2,413.79 after trading as low as 2,370.85. Volume was 691 million shares worth 12.4 trillion won. There were 713 gainers and 141 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial climbed 1.12 percent, while KB Financial rallied 3.25 percent, Hana Financial collected 1.26 percent, Samsung Electronics spiked 3.08 percent, LG Electronics added 0.46 percent, SK Hynix accelerated 3.49 percent, LG Chem soared 4.15 percent, Lotte Chemical gained 2.08 percent, S-Oil climbed 1.42 percent, SK Innovation surged 4.55 percent, POSCO perked 3.65 percent, SK Telecom gathered 2.06 percent, KEPCO rose 0.49 percent, Hyundai Motor jumped 2.04 percent and Kia Motors advanced 1.36 percent.

The lead from Wall Street continues to be form as stocks opened sharply higher on Thursday and stayed that way, extending gains from the previous two sessions.

The Dow soared 542.52 points or 1.95 percent to finish at 28,390.18, while the NASDAQ surged 300.15 points or 2.59 percent to end at 11,890.93 and the S&P 500 jumped 67.01 points or 1.95 percent to close at 3,510.45.

The continued strength on Wall Street came as traders kept an eye on the latest news regarding the presidential election. Democratic nominee Joe Biden currently seems poised to unseat President Donald Trump, although Democrats are not expected to take control of the Senate.

Meanwhile, the members of the Federal Reserve decided to keep the target range for the federal funds rate at 0 to 0.25 percent, as widely expected. The accompanying statement said the Fed expects rates to remain unchanged until labor market reaches levels consistent with the central bank's assessments of maximum employment.

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department reported a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week; later today, the Labor Department will release its more closely watched report on employment in October.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Thursday, snapping a three-day winning streak as rising coronavirus cases and the delay in outcome of the U.S. Presidential election weighed on the commodity. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December settled with a loss of $0.36 or 0.9 percent at $38.79 a barrel.

