South Korea Stock Market May Extend Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, collecting almost 55 points or 2 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,330-point plateau and it may find additional support again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on rising oil prices and continued optimism for a coronavirus treatment. The European and U.S. markets were up and now the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the technology stocks and automobile producers, while the financials were also mostly in the green.

For the day, the index climbed 25.24 points or 1.10 percent to finish at 2,329.83 after trading between 2,283.48 and 2,332.33. Volume was 640 million shares worth 11.5 trillion won. There were 473 gainers and 361 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial eased 0.16 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.54 percent, Hana Financial rose 0.35 percent, Samsung Electronics added 0.36 percent, LG Electronics advanced 0.33 percent, SK Hynix climbed 1.34 percent, LG Chem gained 0.43 percent, Lotte Chemical slid 0.29 percent, S-Oil skidded 1.03 percent, SK Innovation tumbled 1.61 percent, SK Telecom spiked 2.76 percent, KEPCO fell 0.25 percent, Hyundai Motors accelerated 3.53 percent, Kia Motors soared 1.96 percent and POSCO was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened higher on Monday and remained firmly in the green throughout the session, sending the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow jumped 378.13 points or 1.35 percent to finish at 28,308.46, while the NASDAQ advanced 67.92 points or 0.60 percent to end at 11,379.72 and the S&P 500 advanced 34.12 points or 1.00 percent to close at 3,431.28.

The strength on Wall Street came following upbeat news on the coronavirus front after the Food and Drug issued an emergency authorization for investigational convalescent plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients.

Adding to the positive sentiment, a report from the Financial Times said the Trump administration is considering fast-tracking an experimental coronavirus vaccine from the U.K. for use in America ahead of the presidential election.

Oil prices jumped on Monday as the threat of hurricanes in the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico brought oil production to a halt. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 31 cents or 0.72 percent at $42.58 a barrel.

