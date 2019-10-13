South Korea Stock Market May Extend Friday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market bounced higher again on Friday, one session after it had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 25 points or 1.2 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,045-point plateau and it's expected to add to its winnings on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on growing optimism over an end to the trade dispute between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher on Friday and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares, weakness from the automobile producers and a mixed picture from the technology stocks.

For the day, the index climbed 16.46 points or 0.81 percent to finish at 2,044.61 after trading between 2,040.48 and 2,053.94.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial climbed 1.10 percent, while KB Financial spiked 2.69 percent, Hana Financial accelerated 2.91 percent, Samsung Electronics gained 1.24 percent, LG Electronics rose 0.73 percent, Samsung SDI tumbled 2.37 percent, SK Hynix added 1.27 percent, POSCO perked 2.27 percent, SK Telecom jumped 1.50 percent, KEPCO skidded 1.17 percent, Hyundai Motors shed 0.40 percent and Kia Motors lost 0.83 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Friday, extending recent gains.

The Dow jumped 319.92 points or 1.21 percent to finish at 26,816.59, while the NASDAQ spiked 106.26 points or 1.34 percent to 8,057.04 and the S&P 500 climbed 32.14 points or 1.09 percent to 2,970.27. For the week, the Dow and NASDAQ rose 0.9 percent, while the S&P added 0.6 percent.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders expressed continued optimism about U.S.-China trade talks, with President Donald Trump announcing late in the trading day that the two economic powers have reached a "very substantial phase one deal."

Trump said the agreement would take about three weeks to write and would likely be signed by both sides by the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Chile in November.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Friday on supply concerns after an Iranian oil tanker exploded in the Red Sea after being hit by missiles launched from Saudi Arabia. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for November ended up $1.15 or 2.2 percent at $54.70 a barrel.

