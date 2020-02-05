South Korea Stock Market Has Another Green Light

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved higher in consecutive trading days, gathering almost 50 points or 2.4 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,165-point plateau and it's expected to see additional support again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on reports of breakthroughs in the developments of treatments for the coronavirus. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares and technology stocks.

For the day, the index added 7.73 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 2,165.63 after trading between 2,154.88 and 2,181.52. Volume was 563 million shares worth 7.5 trillion won. There were 484 gainers and 342 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.90 percent, while KB Financial jumped 1.61 percent, Hana Financial soared 2.69 percent, Samsung Electronics climbed 1.02 percent, Samsung SDI accelerated 1.95 percent, SK Hynix added 0.62 percent, POSCO perked 0.23 percent, SK Telecom shed 0.66 percent, KEPCO advanced 0.79 percent, Kia Motors plunged 2.11 percent and Hyundai Motors and LG Electronics were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened solidly higher on Wednesday and remained in the green throughout the session.

The Dow jumped 483.22 points or 1.68 percent to 29,290, while the NASDAQ added 40.71 points or 0.43 percent to 9,508.68 and the S&P 500 climbed 37.10 points or 1.13 percent to 3,334.69.

Traders reacted positively to reports that scientists in both China and the United Kingdom had developed an effective drug to deal with the coronavirus.

Adding to the positive sentiment, payroll processor ADP noted stronger than expected private sector job growth in January. Also, the Institute for Supply Management noted a faster rate of growth in U.S. service sector activity last month.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Wednesday on reports suggesting that OPEC and its producer allies are considering further output cuts. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended up $1.14 or 2.3 percent at $50.75 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will see December figures for current account later this morning; in November, the current account surplus was $5.97 billion.

