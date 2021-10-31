South Korea Stock Market Due For Support On Monday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, sinking almost 80 points or 2.6 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,970-point plateau although it's poised to halt its losing streak on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat ahead of this week's FOMC meeting and supported by crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are expected to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks, industrials and chemical companies.

For the day, the index tumbled 38.87 points or 1.29 percent to finish at 2,970.68 after trading between 2,965.40 and 3,030.17. Volume was 535.48 million shares worth 10.789 trillion won. There were 663 decliners and 210 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial dropped 0.91 percent, while KB Financial tumbled 2.08 percent, Hana Financial sank 0.77 percent, Samsung Electronics was down 1.27 percent, LG Electronics slumped 1.23 percent, SK Hynix plunged 3.29 percent, Naver weakened 1.45 percent, LG Chem surrendered 1.65 percent, Lotte Chemical declined 1.97 percent, S-Oil advanced 0.99 percent, SK Innovation fell 0.41 percent, POSCO retreated 1.66 percent, KEPCO shed 0.44 percent, Hyundai Motor lost 0.95 percent, Kia Motors skidded 1.05 percent and SK Telecom and Kakao were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages shook off a lower open on Friday, picking up steam as the session progressed and ending firmly in the green.

The Dow added 89.08 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 35,819.56, while the NASDAQ gained 50.27 points or 0.33 percent to close at 15,498.39 and the S&P 500 rose 8.96 points or 0.19 percent to end at 4,605.38. For the week, the NASDAQ surged 2.7 percent, the S&P gained 1.3 percent and the Dow was up 0.4 percent.

A negative reaction to quarterly results from tech giants Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) contributed to the early weakness on Wall Street.

But selling pressure waned over the course of the session as traders were reluctant to make significant bets ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting this week. The Fed is likely to leave interest rates unchanged but could announce plans to begin scaling back its asset purchase program.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said personal income fell more than expected in September. Also, the University of Michigan said consumer sentiment in the U.S. deteriorated slightly less than initially estimated in October.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Friday on hopes that OPEC and allies will decide to keep supply levels tight. West Texas International Crude oil futures for December rose $0.76 or 0.9 percent at $83.57 a barrel; WTI Crude futures gained more than 11 percent in October.

Closer to home, South Korea will provide October data for imports, exports and trade balance later today. Imports are tipped to surge 40.1 percent on year after jumping 31 percent in September. Exports are called higher by an annual 27 percent, accelerating from 16.7 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus in September was $4.20 billion.

