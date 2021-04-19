South Korea Stock Market Due For Profit Taking

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has climbed higher in six straight sessions, rising almost 70 points or 2.2 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 3,200-point plateau although investors figure to cash in on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggest consolidation, with investors expected to use a lack of catalysts as a reason to lock in gains following recent strength. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished barely higher on Monday as gains from the heavy industrials were offset by weakness from the financials and automobile producers - while the financials came in mixed

For the day, the index was up 0.22 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 3,198.84 after trading between 3,193.40 and 3,214.45. Volume was 1 billion shares worth 15.2 trillion won. There were 462 gainers and 394 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial fell 0.27 percent, while KB Financial retreated 0.76 percent, Hana Financial eased 0.12 percent, Samsung Electronics sank 0.72 percent, LG Electronics advanced 1.48 percent, SK Hynix added 0.36 percent, Naver shed 0.38 percent, LG Chem tumbled 1.78 percent, Lotte Chemical jumped 1.57 percent, S-Oil skidded 1.26 percent, SK Innovation declined 1.63 percent, POSCO soared 3.06 percent, Hyundai Steel improved 1.02 percent, Korea Shipbuilding spiked 2.19 percent, Hyundai Engineering rallied 1.48 percent, SK Telecom lost 0.33 percent, KEPCO climbed 1.04 percent, Hyundai Motor shed 0.65 percent and Kia Motors surrendered 1.38 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened in the red and stayed there throughout the session, pulling back from recent highs.

The Dow shed 123.04 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 34,077.63, while the NASDAQ dropped 137.58 points or 0.98 percent to end at 13,914.77 and the S&P 500 sank 22.21 points or 0.53 percent to close at 4,163.26.

The lower open on Wall Street was profit taking in reaction to some of the markets hitting fresh record closing highs last week.

Mixed earnings news didn't give investors a reason to start buying, so the markets saw little movement after their slow start.

Crude oil futures ended higher Monday as prices moved higher amid expectations of a drop in global crude supply. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended higher by $0.25 or 0.4 percent at $63.38 a barrel.

