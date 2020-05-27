South Korea Stock Market Draws Another Solid Lead

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, soaring more than 60 points or 3 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,030-point plateau and it may extend its gains again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism for reopening economies and the possibility of further stimulus. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished barely higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares, industrials and technology stocks, while the oil and chemical companies were mixed.

For the day, the index rose 1.42 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 2,031.20 after trading between 2,019.82 and 2,043.44. Volume was 1.16 billion shares worth 12.5 trillion won. There were 477 gainers and 362 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.17 percent, while KB Financial gathered 1.53 percent, Hana Financial spiked 1.68 percent, Samsung Electronics climbed 1.32 percent, LG Electronics soared 2.10 percent, SK Hynix shed 0.61 percent, S-Oil skidded 1.10 percent, SK Innovation accelerated 1.24 percent, Lotte Chemical was up 1.07 percent, LG Chem plummeted 4.47 percent, POSCO perked 3.69 percent, SK Telecom dropped 0.94 percent, Hyundai Motors added 0.31 percent, Kia Motors jumped 1.43 percent and KEPCO was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved mostly higher on Wednesday and ended solidly in the green to hit multi-month closing highs.

The Dow surged 553.16 points or 2.21 percent to finish at 25,548.27, while the NASDAQ added 72.14 points or 0.77 percent to end at 9,412.36 and the S&P 500 gained 44.36 points or 1.48 percent to close at 3,036.13.

The strength on Wall Street came as traders continued to express optimism about a quick economic recovery as the country reopens following the coronavirus lockdown.

Adding to the positive sentiment was news that the European Commission plan to launch a massive recovery fund for the euro region to help limit the damage inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Wednesday as worries about energy demand outlook resurfaced due to rising tensions between the U.S. and China. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July sank $1.54 or 4.5 percent at $32.81 a barrel.

Closer to home, the Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting this morning and then announce its decision on interest rates. The central bank is projected to trim its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, from 0.75 percent to 0.50 percent.

