South Korea Still Has Investment Appeal: ETFs to Consider

Weakness in the AI trade and the broader technology sell-off have weighed heavily on South Korea’s market. Slowing retail investment in single-stock leveraged ETFs has further dampened investor confidence.

Despite these near-term headwinds, the long-term outlook for artificial intelligence and semiconductor demand remains constructive, keeping South Korea well positioned as one of Asia’s most compelling long-term growth opportunities.

KOSPI, the country’s benchmark index, has slipped 19.40% over the past month, reflecting the recent pullback in AI-related stocks that has weighed on the market's upward momentum. However, while near-term volatility has weighed on South Korea, the pullback could create an attractive entry point for investors who remain confident in the country’s long-term growth prospects.

The market's impressive longer-term performance, with the index up approximately 56.2% year to date and 107.03% over the past year, underscores investors’ growing conviction in the long-term potential of AI and the semiconductor ecosystem that supports it, an area where South Korea enjoys a clear competitive advantage.

Renewed optimism surrounding AI investment, coupled with reports that Washington and Tehran were nearing a diplomatic agreement, boosted risk appetite and helped lift the KOSPI. The index added 3.76% on Wednesday, taking up its gains over the past five days to 16.62%.

Semiconductors Find Fresh Momentum

As per a Korea Times article, SK hynix and Samsung Electronics, two of South Korea’s biggest market heavyweights, rallied as confidence in the semiconductor sector strengthened. Persistent AI infrastructure spending by hyperscalers, alongside signs that these investments are generating tangible returns, has reinforced expectations for robust chip demand.

Per the abovementioned article, the bullish sentiment received another boost from reports that the world’s three largest memory chipmakers have already sold out their 2027 DRAM and high-bandwidth memory production capacity, underscoring the strength of forward demand for memory products.

Additionally, optimism surrounding AI infrastructure investment fueled gains in IT hardware and semiconductor shares.

South Korea’s AI Bet: High Potential, Higher Volatility

South Korea’s investment thesis is closely tied to the structural growth of semiconductors and AI infrastructure, which was the reason behind its impressive rally. Home to some of the leading chipmakers globally, the Asian economy offers investors exposure to the global semiconductor ecosystem and a way to participate in the next phase of the AI-driven growth story.

However, this opportunity comes with a significant degree of concentration risk. South Korea’s equity market is heavily influenced by major technology and semiconductor companies, particularly Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. This creates a highly concentrated bet on the continued expansion of AI infrastructure and global semiconductor demand.

As a result, the economy can be particularly vulnerable to sharp swings when sentiment toward AI and technology stocks deteriorates.

How Can Investors Play South Korea ETFs?

Given this concentration and the persistent volatility across global technology and AI-related stocks, South Korea ETFs may be better viewed as a strategic satellite allocation rather than a core international holding. These ETFs can provide investors with targeted exposure to the semiconductor and AI themes while adding geographic diversification and complementing existing tech exposure within a broader, diversified portfolio.

Investors with a constructive long-term view of AI and semiconductor demand may consider allocating a measured portion of their tech exposure to South Korea rather than a major allocation. This approach allows investors to participate in the country's potential upside while limiting the portfolio impact of its concentrated market structure and elevated volatility.

For investors with a higher risk tolerance and stronger conviction in the long-term AI theme, a larger allocation could offer greater upside potential. Being heavily concentrated, any weakness in the tech sector can amplify losses. However, the same concentration could work in investors’ favor if AI adoption accelerates and global semiconductor demand continues to expand.

Accessing South Korea Through ETFs

Investors can consider iShares MSCI South Korea ETF EWY, Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF FLKR and Matthews Korea Active ETF MKOR to increase their exposure to one of Asia’s top investment opportunities.

Amplifying the South Korea Bull Case

For investors with a higher risk tolerance and a strong conviction in South Korea's growth story, leveraged ETFs offer a way to amplify exposure to the country's ongoing market rally and technology-driven economic momentum.

Investors can consider Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3X ETF KORU, which seeks the daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index. KORU charges an annual fee of 1.32%.

Amid the recent pullback in South Korea’s market, the leveraged fund has declined around 28.5% over the past month. Despite the sharp setback, KORU has delivered staggering gains over longer periods, surging 174.8% over the past three months and 330.5% year to date. Over the past year, the fund has soared 874.6%, highlighting both the significant upside and elevated volatility associated with leveraged exposure to South Korea.

Leveraged ETFs carry significantly higher risks than traditional funds and are best suited for short-term tactical positioning, as their amplified return potential also comes with heightened volatility. Regarding the fund’s liquidity, KORU has a one-month average trading volume of about 39.83 million shares.

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iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY): ETF Research Reports

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.