South Korea Shares Tipped To Snap Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading days, sinking more than 55 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 3,025-point plateau although it's expected to find support on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on solid economic data, easing bond yields and support from crude oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Friday as losses from the technology stocks and oil companies were mitigated by support from the chemical stocks and industrials, while the financials came in mixed.

For the day, the index lost 17.23 points or 0.57 percent to finish at 3,026.26 after trading between 2,982.45 and 3,036.98. Volume was 1.2 billion shares worth 16.5 trillion won. There were 565 decliners and 288 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial eased 0.15 percent, while KB Financial spiked 2.62 percent, Hana Financial fell 0.39 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 0.36 percent, LG Electronics rallied 1.71 percent, SK Hynix skidded 1.41 percent, Naver plunged 3.58 percent, LG Chem soared 4.51 percent, Lotte Chemical added 0.31 percent, S-Oil rose 0.23 percent, SK Innovation plummeted 4.55 percent, POSCO perked 1.78 percent, SK Telecom dropped 1.01 percent, KEPCO tumbled 1.50 percent, Kia Motors accelerated 3.05 percent and Hyundai Motor was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street ends up positive as stocks opened higher on Friday, fell into the red but then spiked to close firmly in the green.

The Dow surged 572.16 points or 1.85 percent to finish at 31,496.30, while the NASDAQ jumped 196.68 points or 1.55 percent to end at 12,920.15 and the S&P 500 climbed 73.47 points or 1.95 percent to close at 3,841.94. For the week, the Dow added 1.8 percent, the NASDAQ sank 2.1 percent and the S&P rose 0.8 percent.

The wild ride on Wall Street came as traders kept a close eye on the bond markets following the recent increase in yields - which spiked early in the session after the release of upbeat jobs data.

However, bond yields eased to end nearly flat, which inspired traders to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels following the weakness seen in recent sessions.

The volatility in the markets followed the release of the Labor Department's monthly jobs report, which showed much stronger than expected job growth in February. The report also said the jobless rate fell to 6.2 percent, the lowest in a year.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Friday, extending gains after OPEC decided to maintain its output reduction agreement through April. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended higher by $2.26 or 3.5 percent at $66.09 a barrel, the highest settlement since June 2019. WTI futures gained more than 7 percent in the week.

