South Korea Shares Tipped To Open Under Pressure

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 100 points or 3.1 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 3,040-point plateau and it may take further damage on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on lingering bond yield concerns, although technology and oil stocks may offer support. The European markets were down and the U.S bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the oil companies, technology stocks and industrials, while the financials and chemical stocks were unchanged.

For the day, the index dropped 26.48 points or 0.86 percent to finish at 3,039.53 after trading between 3,022.49 and 3,063.01. Volume was 1.1 billion shares worth 15.9 trillion won. There were 447 decliners and 378 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial dipped 0.14 percent, while KB Financial retreated 1.29 percent, Hana Financial soared 2.41 percent, Samsung Electronics skidded 1.21 percent, LG Electronics sank 1.61 percent, SK Hynix tanked 2.82 percent, Samsung SDI eased 015 percent, LG Chem plunged 3.60 percent, Lotte Chemical surged 3.67 percent, S-Oil plummeted 3.30 percent, SK Innovation declined 1.40 percent, POSCO surrendered 2.37 percent, SK Telecom dropped 0.97 percent, KEPCO rose 0.21 percent, Hyundai Motor tumbled 1.92 percent and Kia Motors fell 0.23 percent.

The lead from Wall Street continues to be inconsistent, with only the tech-heavy NASDAQ moving higher on Friday.

The Dow tumbled 234.33 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 32,627.97, while the NASDAQ jumped 99.07 points or 0.76 percent to end at 13,215.24 and the S&P eased 2.36 points or 0.06 percent to close at 3,913.10. For the week, the Dow fell 0.5 percent, the NASDAQ and S&P both slid 0.8 percent.

The rebound by the NASDAQ came as traders look to pick up technology stocks at reduced levels following the 3 percent nosedive by the tech-heavy index on Thursday.

Traders also kept a close eye on activity in the bond market after a spike in treasury yields on Thursday, although yields spent much of the session lingering near the unchanged line.

Financial stocks also moved to the downside after the Federal Reserve said a temporary change to the supplementary leverage ratio, or SLR, for depository institutions will expire as scheduled at the end of this month.

Crude oil futures closed higher on Friday, rebounding after five successive days of losses, but still ended with a sharp weekly loss. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $1.42 or 2.4 percent at $61.42 a barrel.

