South Korea Shares Predicted To Bounce Higher On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Monday halted the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 10 points or 0.4 percent. The KOSPI remains just shy of the 2,205-point plateau although it's expected to rebound on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside on growing optimism for improved trade. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were modestly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished barely lower on Monday as losses from the technology stocks were mitigate by support from the financial sector.

For the day, the index eased 0.47 points or 0.02 percent to finish at 2,203.71 after trading between 2,196.43 and 2,209.20. Volume was 494 million shares worth 4.5 trillion won. There were 495 decliners and 342 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial advanced 0.99 percent, while KB Financial jumped 1.73 percent, Hana Financial collected 0.39 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 0.89 percent, LG Display tumbled 1.23 percent, SK Hynix fell 0.42 percent, POSCO dropped 1.02 percent, SK Telecom added 0.21 percent, KEPCO lost 0.36 percent, Hyundai Motors skidded 1.21 percent, Kia Motors rose 0.11 percent and LG Electronics was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks moved modestly higher on Monday, extending recent gains and sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 96.44 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 28,551.53, while the NASDAQ rose 20.69 points or 0.23 percent to 8,945.65 and the S&P 500 gained 2.79 points or 0.09 percent to 3,224.01.

The continued strength on Wall Street came on the heels of news that China's Finance Ministry has announced plans to lower tariffs on a range of products, including frozen pork, pharmaceuticals and some high-tech components.

Trading activity remained relatively subdued, however, with some traders looking to get a head start on the Christmas holiday.

In economic news, the Commerce Department saw an unexpected slump in durable goods orders, and it also noted a significant increase in U.S. new home sales in November.

Crude oil futures ended higher on Monday, although gains were marginal as traders refrained from big moves ahead of upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures for February ended up $0.08 at $60.52 a barrel.

