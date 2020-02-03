South Korea Shares Poised To Snap Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in three consecutive trading days, sliding more than 65 points or 3 percent along the way. The KOSPI remains just beneath the 2,120-point plateau although it's expected to find support on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with bargain hunting expected after heavy selling over the past week due to coronavirus fears. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished barely lower on Monday as losses from the financials and industrials were tempered by support from the technology stocks.

For the day, the index eased 0.13 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 2,118.88 after trading between 2,082.74 and 2,126.73. Volume was 827.34 million shares worth 7.92 trillion won. There were 573 decliners and 295 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.38 percent, while KB Financial slid 0.23 percent, Samsung Electronics jumped 1.42 percent, LG Electronics declined 1,52 percent, Samsung SDI accelerated 2.90 percent, SK Hynix climbed 1.28 percent, POSCO plunged 2.94 percent, SK Telecom skidded 1.31 percent, KEPCO dropped 1.18 percent, Hyundai Motors sank 1.20 percent, Kia Motors retreated 1.96 percent and Hana Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher on Monday, faded as the day progressed but still ended firmly in the green.

The Dow advanced 143.78 points or 0.51 percent to finish at 28,399.81, while the NASDAQ gained 122.47 points or 1.34 percent to 9,273.40 and the S&P 500 rose 23.40 points or 0.73 percent to 3,248.92.

Bargain hunting contributed to the early strength on Wall Street, with traders picking up stocks at reduced levels on the heels of the steep drop seen in previous sessions.

Adding to the positive sentiment, the Institute for Supply Management noted unexpected expansion in U.S. manufacturing activity in January.

Buying interest waned over the course of the session, however, as traders seemed reluctant to get back into the markets amid lingering concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

Crude oil prices dropped Monday on continued concerns about the outlook for energy demand amid the rapid spread of coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for March dropped $1.45 or 2.8 percent to $50.11 a barrel, the lowest finish in more than a year.

Closer to home, South Korea will see January figures for consumer prices later today. In December, overall inflation was up 0.2 percent on month and 0.7 percent on year, while core CPI eased 0.1 percent on month and gained 0.7 percent on year.

