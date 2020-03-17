South Korea Shares Overdue For Support On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in five straight sessions, plunging almost 300 points or 15.8 percent in that span. Now at a fresh eight-year closing low, the KOSPI sits just beneath the 1,675-point plateau although it may find traction on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with markets expected to see a technical rebound after days of heavy selling over coronavirus concerns. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourse are also tipped to open in the green.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower again on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index dropped 42.42 points or 2.47 percent to finish at 1,672.44 after trading between 1,637.88 and 1,722.97. Volume was 641 million shares worth 9.5 trillion won. There were 635 decliners and 238 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial tumbled 5.97 percent, while KB Financial plunged 7.01 percent, Hana Financial plummeted 9.40 percent, Samsung Electronics dropped 3.27 percent, LG Electronics lost 1.88 percent, Samsung SDI declined 2.77 percent, SK Hynix eased 0.25 percent, POSCO sank 4.01 percent, SK Telecom shed 2.85 percent, KEPCO skidded 5.00 percent, Hyundai Motors retreated 3.38 percent and Kia Motors was down 6.46 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks saw considerable volatility on Tuesday but moved sharply higher on the day, partly offsetting the huge losses from the previous session.

The Dow climbed 1,048.86 points or 5.20 percent to end at 21,237.38, while the NASDAQ jumped 430.19 points or 6.23 percent to 7,334.78 and the S&P 500 spiked 143.06 points or 6.00 percent to finish at 2,529.19.

The rally on Wall Street was partly due to bargain hunting, with traders picking up stocks at reduced levels following the sharp decline seen on Monday when the Dow saw its biggest percentage drop since the stock market crash of 1987.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also said during a press briefing that the administration is hoping to get cash into Americans' pockets "immediately." Subsequent reports indicated the Trump administration is considering a fiscal stimulus package that could exceed $1 trillion.

In economic news, the Commerce Department reported an unexpected decrease in retail sales in February, and the Federal Reserve said industrial production rebounded more than anticipated last month. Also, the National Association of Home Builders said homebuilder confidence weakened more than anticipated in March.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply on Tuesday, extending recent losses to a fresh four-year low amid concerns about outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $1.75 or 6.1 percent at $26.95 a barrel, the lowest settlement price since February 2016.

