South Korea Shares May Tick Higher Again On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market bounced higher again on Tuesday, one session after it had ended the six-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 110 points or 5.5 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,200-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests little movement, although inertia may promote mild support. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the distance.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the technology stocks and automobile producers, although the financials weighed.

For the day, the index jumped 27.53 points or 1.27 percent to finish at 2,195.68 after trading between 2,171.09 and 2,196.01. Volume was 587 million shares worth 6.1 trillion won. There were 448 gainers and 380 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial eased 0.11 percent, while KB Financial plunged 2.24 percent, Hana Financial shed 0.40 percent, Samsung Electronics soared 3.66 percent, LG Electronics gained 0.51 percent, LG Chem dropped 1.13 percent, SK Hynix accelerated 4.74 percent, POSCO perked 2.06 percent, SK Telecom sank 0.41 percent, KEPCO rose 0.36 percent, Hyundai Motors spiked 2.52 percent and Kia Motors added 0.45 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages were fairly lackluster on Tuesday, although they managed to inch higher to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 31.27 points or 0.11 percent to 28,267.16, while the NASDAQ gained 9.13 points or 0.10 percent to 8,823.36 and the S&P 500 rose 1.07 points or 0.03 percent to 3,192.52.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders seemed reluctant to make any significant moves as they wait to determine the next catalyst that will drive the markets.

In the meantime, they seemed reluctant to cash in on recent strength in the markets amid the release of a batch of upbeat U.S. economic data as the Commerce Department reported a bigger than expected spike in housing starts in November.

A separate report from the Fed showed U.S. industrial production rebounded by more than expected last month.

The price of crude oil saw further upside on Tuesday, benefitting from optimism that the phase one U.S.-China trade deal will lead to an increase in energy demand. Crude for January delivery climbed $0.73 to a three-month closing high of $60.94 a barrel, rising for the fourth straight day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.