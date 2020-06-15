South Korea Shares May Snap Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, plummeting more than 160 points or 7.8 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,030-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat after the FOMC announced plans to buy corporate bonds. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Monday with damage across the board - especially among the financials, industrials and technology stocks.

For the day, the index tumbled 101.48 points or 4.76 percent to finish at the daily low of 2,030.82 after peaking at 2,129.67. Volume was 1.06 billion shares worth 18.02 trillion won. There were 837 decliners and 55 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial surrendered 5.30 percent, while KB Financial declined 4.04 percent, Hana Financial dropped 4.50 percent, Samsung Electronics retreated 4.59 percent, LG Electronics fell 8.66 percent, LG Chem skidded 7.36 percent, SK Hynix sank 3.76 percent, Lotte Chemical was down 6.52 percent, S-Oil tumbled 4.49 percent, SK Innovation cratered 7.39 percent, POSCO plunged 6.17 percent, SK Telecom shed 3.60 percent, KEPCO lost 5.91 percent, Hyundai Motors tanked 6.28 percent and Kia Motors plummeted 8.00 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive even though stocks opened sharply lower on Monday before staging an afternoon rally to finish firmly in the green.

The Dow jumped 157.62 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 25,763.16, while the NASDAQ climbed 137.21 points or 1.43 percent to end at 9,726.02 and the S&P 500 gained 25.28 points or 0.83 percent to close at 3,066.59.

The initial weakness on Wall Street came amid concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections after Beijing recorded a spate of new Covid-19 cases in a major wholesale market. Data also showed an increase in cases in more than 20 states, including California, Florida, and Nevada.

Selling pressure waned, however, as traders continued to express optimism about the economy after the New York Federal Reserve reported that regional manufacturing activity steadied in June after seeing sharp contractions in April and May.

Stocks turned positive after the Federal Reserve announced plans to begin buying a broad and diversified portfolio of corporate bonds to support market liquidity and the availability of credit for large employers.

Crude oil prices moved higher Monday as hopes about production cuts outweighed concerns about the outlook for energy demand amid a spike in coronavirus cases. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures settled at $37.12 a barrel, gaining $0.86 or 2.4 percent for the session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.