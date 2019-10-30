South Korea Shares May Snap Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, sinking more than a dozen points or 0.6 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,080-point plateau although it may find traction on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat after the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision as well as solid economic data. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index lost 12.42 points or 0.59 percent to finish at 2,080.27 after trading between 2,075.54 and 2,093.51. Volume was 410.99 million shares worth 5 trillion won. There were 565 decliners and 263 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial retreated 1.93 percent, while KB Financial lost 0.35 percent, Hana Financial sank 1.89 percent, Samsung Electronics skidded 1.37 percent, LG Electronics was down 0.72 percent, SK Hynix tumbled 1.81 percent, Hyundai Steel plunged 2.88 percent, POSCO shed 0.47 percent, SK Telecom fell 0.43 percent, KEPCO soared 2.99 percent, Kia Motors dropped 0.94 percent and Hyundai Motors was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages shook off a soft start on Wednesday and finished in the green.

The Dow added 115.27 points or 0.43 percent to 27,186.69, while the NADAQ gained 27.12 points or 0.33 percent to 8,303.98 and the S&P 500 rose 9.88 points or 0.33 percent to 3,046.77.

Stocks showed a lack of direction until the Fed announced its decision to lower interest rates for the third straight meeting, from 1.75 percent to 1.50 percent. Traders were unfazed by a change to the accompanying statement suggesting the Fed may put further monetary policy easing on hold.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said U.S. economic growth slowed less than expected in the third quarter, while payroll processor ADP said private sector employment increased more than anticipated in October.

Crude oil prices drifted lower and closed at their lowest levels in about a week on Wednesday after data showed a jump in U.S. crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down $0.48 or 0.9 percent at 55.06 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will provide September numbers for industrial production and retail sales later this morning; in August, industrial production was down 1.4 percent on month and up 0.2 percent on year, while retail sales climbed an annual 4.1 percent.

