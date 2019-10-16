South Korea Shares May Run Out Of Steam On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished higher in four straight sessions, advancing nearly 55 points or 2.7 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,080-point plateau although the rally may stall on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is slightly soft on inconsistent data and profit taking. The European and U.S. markets were slightly lower and the Asian bourses are predicted to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and automobile producers.

For the day, the index advanced 14.66 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 2,082.83 after trading between 2,073.80 and 2,090.01. Volume was 513 million shares worth 4.33 trillion won.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.35 percent, while Hana Financial eased 0.14 percent, Samsung Electronics climbed 1.20 percent, LG Electronics jumped 1.15 percent, LG Display rose 0.70 percent, SK Hynix jumped 1.48 percent, Naver spiked 1.98 percent, POSCO perked 0.22 percent, SK Telecom shed 0.42 percent, KEPCO advance 0.97 percent, Hyundai Motors added 0.82 percent, Kia Motors accelerated 2.10 percent and KB Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is uninspired as stocks showed a lack of direction on Wednesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending in the red.

The Dow shed 22.82 points or 0.08 percent to end at 27,001.98, the NASDAQ lost 24.52 points or 0.30 percent to 8,124.18 and the S&P 500 fell 5.99 points or 0.20 percent to 2,989.69.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders digested mixed U.S. economic data as well as the latest batch of earnings news.

The Commerce Department noted an unexpected decrease in U.S. retail sales in September, which raised some concerns about the economic outlook but also added to optimism about further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Also, the National Association of Home Builders said homebuilder confidence climbed to its highest level in well over a year in October, while the Federal Reserve released its Beige Book, which said the U.S. economy expanded at only a slight to modest pace over the past month.

Despite persisting concerns about the outlook for energy demand, crude oil prices edged higher on Wednesday amid expectations OPEC will continue to cut output. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended up $0.55 or 1 percent at $53.36 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.