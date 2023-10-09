South Korea Shares May Return To The Upside

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Monday's holiday for Hangul Day, the South Korea stock market had ended the two-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 60 points or 2.5 percent. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 2,410-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with geopolitical concerns warring against optimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished slightly higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares and the automobile producers, while the technology stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index gained 5.13 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 2,408.73 after trading between 2,403.92 and 2,421.18. Volume was 284.6 million shares worth 6.36 trillion won. There were 652 gainers and 220 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 3.06 percent, while KB Financial surged 4.10 percent, Hana Financial skyrocketed 4.65 percent, Samsung Electronics skidded 1.05 percent, Samsung SDI retreated 1.64 percent, LG Electronics slumped 0.41 percent, SK Hynix rose 0.17 percent, Naver improved 0.79 percent, LG Chem shed 0.50 percent, Lotte Chemical increased 0.85 percent, S-Oil gained 0.69 percent, SK Innovation lost 0.57 percent, POSCO added 0.59 percent, SK Telecom strengthened 1.36 percent, KEPCO climbed 1.04 percent, Hyundai Motor advanced 0.89 percent, Kia Motors accelerated 2.04 percent and Hyundai Mobis was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages shook off early weakness on Monday, crossing the unchanged line midday and finishing firmly in the green.

The Dow jumped 197.07 points or 0.59 percent to finish at 33,604.65, while the NASDAQ climbed 52.90 points or 0.39 percent to close at 13,484.24 and the SP 500 added 27.16 points or 0.63 percent to end at 4,335.66.

The early weakness on Wall Street was the result of the violent clash between Israel and Hamas that started over the weekend.

However, the mood turned positive as worries about interest rates eased after Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson said the central bank needs to "proceed carefully to balance the risk of tightening too much."

But the mood in general was cautious with investors awaiting the inflation data later in the week. It could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates amid recent concerns the Federal Reserve will keep rates at an elevated level longer than previously anticipated.

Oil prices rose sharply on Monday amid concerns about disruptions to global oil supplies due to rising tensions in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November spiked $3.59 or 4.3 percent at $86.38 a barrel.

