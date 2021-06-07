South Korea Shares May Recede From Record High

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market bounced higher again on Monday, one session after halting the five-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 85 points or 2.5 percent. Now at a fresh record closing high, the KOSPI sits just above the 3,250-point plateau although investors figure to cash in on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests directionless trade amidst a lack of catalysts, with weakness from the oil stocks offset by gains from technology shares. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares and chemical companies, while the technology and oil stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index gained 12.04 points or 0.37 percent to finish at 3,252.12 after trading between 3,233.40 and 3,264.41. Volume was 1.7 billion shares worth 18.8 trillion won. There were 441 decliners and 399 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial climbed 1.06 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.69 percent, Hana Financial rose 0.43 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 0.36 percent, LG Electronics improved 0.98 percent, Naver jumped 1.54 percent, LG Chem added 0.62 percent, Lotte Chemical was up 0.36 percent, S-Oil plunged 2.38 percent, SK Innovation gained 0.37 percent, POSCO tanked 2.16 percent, SK Telecom advanced 0.94 percent, KEPCO surged 5.23 percent, Kia Motors accelerated 1.12 percent and SK Hynix and Hyundai Motor were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is inconsistent as the major averages quickly headed south on Monday; the Dow and the S&P saw the losses accelerate as the day progressed, while the NASDAQ ended up in positive territory.

The Dow dropped 126.15 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 34,630.24, while the NASDAQ gained 67.23 points or 0.49 percent to end at 13,881.72 and the S&P 500 fell 3.37 points or 0.08 percent to close at 4,226.52.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves after the major averages climbed to their best closing levels in a month last week.

Traders remain optimistic about the economic outlook but are still on edge about the possibility of the Federal Reserve scaling back its ultra-easy monetary policy.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Monday, coming off 30-month highs after data showed a drop in China's crude oil imports in April. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended down by $0.39 or 0.6 percent at $69.23 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will provide April numbers for current account later this morning; in March, the current account surplus was $7.82 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.