South Korea Shares May Open Under Pressure

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had surged more than 220 points or 14 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 1,755-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the red on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to be volatile, this time to the downside on continuing coronavirus concerns. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the industrials and oil and chemical companies, while the financials and technology stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index spiked 37.52 points or 2.19 percent to finish at 1,754.64 after trading between 1,722.62 and 1,757.81. Volume was 1 billion shares worth 13.6 trillion won. There were 782 gainers and 108 decliners.

Among the actives, S-Oil soared 2.70 percent, while SK Innovation gathered 1.05 percent, Shinhan Financial jumped 4.00 percent, KB Financial shed 0.58 percent, Hana Financial collected 0.43 percent, Samsung Electronics eased 0.21 percent, LG Electronics advanced 1.42 percent, LG Display slid 0.45 percent, LG Chem gained 0.62 percent, Lotte Chemical surged 6.63 percent, SK Hynix fell 0.48 percent, POSCO perked 0.63 percent, SK Telecom added 0.57 percent, KEPCO climbed 1.58 percent, Hyundai Motors accelerated 3.86 percent and Kia Motors spiked 4.21 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened lower on Tuesday and saw the losses accelerate as the day progressed, condemning the Dow and S&P to their worst first quarters ever.

The Dow shed 410.32 points or 1.84 percent to finish at 21,917.16, while the NASDAQ fell 74.05 points or 0.95 percent to 7,700.10 and the S&P 500 lost 42.06 points or 1.60 percent to 2,584.59.

The pullback on Wall Street reflected lingering concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said confirmed cases in his state jumped to more than 75,000 overnight.

In economic news, reports on consumer confidence and Chicago-area business activity showed deterioration in March but still came in above estimates. An unexpected expansion in Chinese manufacturing activity in March also helped to alleviate worries.

Some optimism was generated by reports that U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to talks aimed at addressing volatility in the global oil markets.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday, rising after a sharp setback a day earlier that sent futures crashing to their lowest close in 18 years. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended up $0.39 or 1.9 percent at $20.48 a barrel.

