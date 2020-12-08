South Korea Shares May Find Support At 2,700 Points

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Tuesday wrote a finish to the five-day winning streak in which it had soared almost 150 points or 6.2 percent to a fresh record closing high. The KOSPI sits just above the 2,700-point plateau and it may tick higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside on optimism over the arrival of the first rounds of vaccine to treat the coronavirus. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. markets were slightly higher and the Asian bourses figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Tuesday thanks to profit taking among the financials, industrials and technology stocks.

For the day, the index sank 44.51 points or 1.62 percent to finish at 2,700.93 after trading between 2,700.92 and 2,747.45. Volume was 1.4 billion shares worth 16.9 trillion won. There were 567 decliners and 277 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial lost 0.73 percent, while KB Financial plunged 2.75 percent, Hana Financial tumbled 1.84 percent, Samsung Electronics skidded 1.65 percent, LG Electronics surged 6.50 percent, SK Hynix tanked 2.54 percent, Samsung SDI climbed 1.28 percent, LG Chem shed 0.61 percent, Lotte Chemical plummeted 2.36 percent, S-Oil sank 1.13 percent, SK Innovation dropped 1.40 percent, POSCO declined 1.67 percent, SK Telecom added 0.42 percent, KEPCO surrendered 1.83 percent, Hyundai Motor retreated 3.62 percent and Kia Motors was down 2.32 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks opened in the red Tuesday but gradually ticked higher and finished in positive territory.

The Dow added 104.09 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 30,173.88, while the NASDAQ gained 62.83 points or 0.50 percent to end at 12,582.77 and the S&P 500 rose 10.29 points or 0.28 percent to close at 3,702.25.

The lower open on Wall Street was caused by concerns about surging coronavirus cases and fears of tighter lockdown restrictions in several places across the world - but news that the U.K. has begun administering the vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech helped in limiting the markets' slide and helped turn them higher.

The continued surge in coronavirus cases and increasing number of hospitalizations in the U.S. boosted hopes for a U.S. pandemic stimulus. Congress is expected to vote this week on a one-week stopgap funding bill to give negotiators more time to strike a compromise.

Oil futures settled lower on Tuesday amid worries about energy demand outlook after data showed OPEC oil production climbed to a six-month high in November. West Texas Intermediate crude for January ended lower by $0.16 or 0.4 percent at $45.60 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.