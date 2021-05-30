South Korea Shares May Extend Friday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Friday halted the two-day slide in which it had eased just 6 points or 0.2 percent. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 3,190-point plateau and it may tick higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on easing inflation concerns. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares, automobile producers and chemical companies. while the technology stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index advanced 23.22 points or 0.73 percent to finish at 3,188.73 after trading between 3,171.85 and 3,198.66. Volume was 954 million shares worth 13.4 trillion won. There were 596 gainers and 262 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 1.81 percent, while KB Financial accelerated 2.89 percent, Hana Financial rallied 2.59 percent, Samsung Electronics gained 0.63 percent, LG Electronics jumped 1.34 percent, SK Hynix shed 0.40 percent, LG Chem spiked 3.61 percent, Lotte Chemical climbed 1.26 percent, S-Oil rose 0.21 percent, SK Innovation skidded 1.08 percent, POSCO dropped 0.83 percent, SK Telecom sank 0.94 percent, KEPCO tanked 2.30 percent, Hyundai Motor surged 5.22 percent, Kia Motors soared 4.83 percent and Naver was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages opened higher on Friday, faded as the day progressed but still finished slightly in the green.

The Dow added 64.81 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 34,529.45, while the NASDAQ gained 12.46 points or 0.09 percent to end at 13,748.74 and the S&P 500 rose 3.23 points or 0.08 percent to close at 4,204.11.

The strength on Wall Street came as the inflation reading preferred by the Federal Reserve showed an acceleration in the pace of price growth but not as much as traders had feared.

While the increase in prices exceeded estimates, the jump was not so severe as to raised concerns about the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy.

Crude oil futures settled lower Friday, snapping a five-day winning streak as traders took profits ahead to the upcoming OPEC meeting. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July fell $0.53 or 0.8 percent at $66.32 a barrel.

South Korea will provide April numbers for industrial production, manufacturing production and retail sales later this morning. Industrial production is forecast to gain 1.5 percent on month and 11.2 percent on year after slipping 0.8 percent on month and rising 4.7 percent on year in March. Manufacturing production also gained 4.7 percent on year in March and retail sales were up 2.3 percent on month and 10.9 percent on year.

