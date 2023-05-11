South Korea shares fall, set for fourth weekly drop as US debt talks drag

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won weakens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, May 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell by midday on Friday and set for a fourth consecutive weekly decline, dampened by a delayed settlement in the U.S. debt ceiling talks.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 slipped 14.75 points, or 0.59%, to 2,476.25 as of 02:30 GMT. It was down 0.97% for the week.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS traded flat and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS gained 0.35%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS declined 1.27%.

** Of the total 930 issues traded, 209 shares gained.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 167.5 billion won ($126.80 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,334.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.61% lower than its previous close at 1,326.3.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,334.6 per dollar, down 0.3% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,332.0.

** The KOSPI has risen 10.72% so far this year, and gained 2.3% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 5.2% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.02 points to 105.17.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.1 basis points to 3.220%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.1 basis points to 3.258%.

($1 = 1,320.9300 won)

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

