South Korea shares extend selloff to 5th session, US events dominate

Credit: REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

May 14, 2023 — 10:34 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers

Korean won weakens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, May 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares extended their losing streak into a fifth session by falling slightly early on Monday, with the high U.S. inflation expectation data adding to already jittery sentiment over U.S. debt ceiling talks.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 fell 9.80 points, or 0.40%, to 2,465.62 as of 02:17 GMT.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 0.16% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 1.95%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS declined 1.10%.

** Of the total 928 issues traded, 233 shares gained.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 53.9 billion won ($40.80 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,338.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.28% lower than its previous close at 1,334.5.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,339.3 per dollar, up 0.2% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,336.7.

** The KOSPI has risen 10.25% so far this year, gaining 1.3% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 5.5% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.16 points to 104.99.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.8 basis points to 3.272%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 4.1 basis points to 3.312%.

($1 = 1,320.9300 won)

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )

