South Korea shares extend losses on profit-booking ahead of earnings

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell for a second session on Wednesday, following subdued Wall Street overnight, with investors booking profits ahead of major companies' quarterly results. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 fell 16.33 points, or 0.69%, to 2,363.06 as of 0205 GMT.

** It followed a 0.85% fall in the previous session, which ended the KOSPI's winning streak of nine consecutive sessions through Monday.

** With corporate earnings in focus, the Dow fell more than 1% overnight, but a jump in Tesla shares helped the Nasdaq stay positive. .N

** "Investors were seen booking profits from recent gains," said Mirae Asset Securities analyst Seo Sang-young, listing the Bank of Japan's policy meeting and domestic companies' fourth-quarter earnings later this month as closely-watched events.

** Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong is due to hold a news conference for the foreign media in Seoul later in the day.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 1.64% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 1.16%, but battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS advanced 0.55%.

** Of the total 932 issues traded, 258 shares gained.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 71.9 billion won ($58.14 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,236.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.20% higher than its previous close at 1,238.7.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.12 points to 104.55.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.3 basis points to 3.451%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.0 basis points to 3.424%.

($1 = 1,236.5700 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

