South Korea Shares Expected To Open Lower On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, tumbling more than 140 points or 5 percent along the way. Now at a 14-month closing low, the KOSPI rests just above the 2,720-point plateau and it's likely to open under pressure again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is one of volatile anxiety ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement later today, with tech shares expected to weigh heavily. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower again on Tuesday with damage across the board - especially from the financials, technology stocks and oil and chemical companies.

For the day, the index plummeted 71.61 points or 2.56 percent to finish at 2,720.39 after trading between 2,703.99 and 2,789.62. Volume was 630 million shares worth 11.5 trillion won. There were 862 decliners and 55 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial skidded 1.69 percent, while KB Financial tumbled 2.89 percent, Hana Financial dropped 2.82 percent, Samsung Electronics retreated 1.46 percent, LG Electronics shed 2.24 percent, SK Hynix dropped 0.84 percent, Naver surrendered 1.98 percent, LG Chem plunged 4.17 percent, Samsung SDI plummeted 5.87 percent, Lotte Chemical slumped 3.38 percent, S-Oil stumbled 3.68 percent, SK Innovation cratered 5.25 percent, POSCO tanked 2.91 percent, KEPCO sank 1.67 percent, Hyundai Motor declined 1.27 percent, Hyundai Mobis fell 0.85 percent, Kia Motors lost 3.16 percent and SK Telecom was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and remained in the red throughout most of the trading day.

The Dow shed 66.77 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 34,297.73, while the NASDAQ plummeted 315.83 points or 2.28 percent to end at 13,539.29 and the S&P 500 sank 53.68 points or 1.22 percent to close at 4,356.45.

The continued volatility on Wall Street came as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated monetary policy announcement later today. The Fed is likely to leave interest rates unchanged, although the accompanying statement could hint at the first rate hike as early as the next meeting in March.

The recovery attempt by the Dow was due to a rally by shares of American Express (AXP), fueled by better than expected fourth quarter results. Dow components Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and IBM Corp. (IBM) also posted strong Q4 gains that beat the street.

In U.S. economic news, the Conference Board said consumer confidence pulled back less than expected in January.

Crude oil prices moved sharply higher Tuesday, recovering after the previous session's decline amid a drop in supplies in the market due to growing tension in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $2.29 or 2.8 percent at $85.60 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.