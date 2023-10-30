News & Insights

South Korea Sept factory output beats forecast

October 30, 2023 — 07:00 pm EDT

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - South Korea's factory output in September rose 1.8% on a monthly basis, official data showed on Tuesday.

That compared with a revised gain of 5.2% the previous month and a loss of 0.9% tipped in a Reuters survey.

