South Korea sees 15% shortfall in budgeted tax income for this year

SEOUL, Sept 18 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance ministry said on Monday that it expects a record 15% shortfall in tax revenue for this year, and it plans to bridge the gap by largely using excess cash in its currency stabilisation fund.

Tax revenue in 2023 is estimated at 341.4 trillion won ($257.0 billion), which is 59.1 trillion won, or 14.8%, lower than the 400.5 trillion won expected in the budget plan, the ministry said in a statement. It is the biggest percentage miss ever.

The lower-than-expected tax income was due to weaker corporate earnings, a slump in the real estate market and an economic slowdown amid the "unpredicted and sudden worsening of external and internal economic conditions", the ministry said.

The conservative Yoon Suk Yeol administration's tax cuts last year contributed to the shortfall by 6.2 trillion won, or 10.5% of the total 59.1 trillion won, according to the estimates.

The government plans to bridge the gap mostly via its foreign exchange stabilisation fund, which is used for currency market intervention, as well as through excess earnings from last year.

For 2024, South Korea has proposed the smallest budget increase in two decades, prioritising fiscal discipline amid weakening tax revenue due to slowing economic growth.

($1 = 1,328.4200 won)

