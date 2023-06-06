News & Insights

South Korea scrambles jets as Russian, Chinese military aircraft enter air defence zone

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 06, 2023 — 03:33 am EDT

Written by Jack Kim for Reuters ->

SEOUL, June 6 (Reuters) - South Korea scrambled air force jets on Tuesday after four Chinese and four Russian military aircraft entered its Air Defence Identification Zone in the south and east of the peninsula, the country's military said.

The Russian and Chinese planes did not violate South Korea's airspace before exiting the area, the military said.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
