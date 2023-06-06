South Korea scrambles jets as Russian, Chinese military aircraft enter air defence zone

SEOUL, June 6 (Reuters) - South Korea scrambled air force jets on Tuesday after four Chinese and four Russian military aircraft entered its Air Defence Identification Zone in the south and east of the peninsula, the country's military said.

The Russian and Chinese planes did not violate South Korea's airspace before exiting the area, the military said.

(Reporting by Jack Kim Editing by Ed Davies)

