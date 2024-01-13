News & Insights

South Korea says it will impose fines on two global banks for short-selling violations

January 13, 2024 — 10:00 pm EST

Written by Cynthia Kim for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Jan 14 (Reuters) - South Korea's financial regulator on Sunday said it plans to impose penalties on two unnamed global investment banks it is investigating.

The Financial Services Commission said it found two global investment banks were engaged in the practice of naked short-selling transactions, which involves selling shares without borrowing them first.

The FSC did not identify their names.

South Korea has been widening a probe into global investment banks to weed out illegal short-sellers from the local stock market after it imposed a full ban on short-selling in November through the end of June 2024.

In December, it said it would fine two unnamed global investment banks and one local brokerage 26.5 billion won ($20.2 million) in total for naked short-selling.

($1 = 1,313.2200 won)

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim Editing by Chris Reese)

((Cynthia.Kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5655; Reuters Messaging: cynthia.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

